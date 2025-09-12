Canucks’ Elias Pettersson reveals unexpected offseason transformation ahead of 2025-26 NHL season

The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2025-26 NHL season with heightened attention on one of their marquee forwards. Elias Pettersson, coming off a challenging campaign, has spent the offseason preparing both mentally and physically for a fresh start. Last season, the Swedish star tallied just 15 goals and 30 assists over 64 games, falling short of expectations for the first year of his eight-year, $92.8 million contract.

Off-ice drama also marred Pettersson’s season, including tense interactions with the media and a lingering rift with now-New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller. Despite the turbulence, Pettersson has made it clear he is focused on moving forward and regaining his peak form.

At the ongoing NHL Player Media Tour, Pettersson revealed he added six kilos—just over 13 pounds—of muscle during the offseason. “I added six kilos, so you can add that to your headline,” he joked. “Jokes aside, I feel good. It’s been a long, long summer, so I tried to add some muscle and am ready to be myself again out there. I feel confident.”

Can Pettersson’s offseason transformation help him shake off last year’s drama?

Pettersson’s offseason work comes after a season filled with public frustration. In February, following a 2-1 loss to Utah, he expressed irritation toward the media, calling the coverage “more annoying” than his on-ice slump. “After the Utah game, I missed a breakaway and got asked about it… I said something I didn’t mean,” Pettersson admitted via Sportsnet.

The forward’s previous tensions with J.T. Miller also drew attention. Canucks president Jim Rutherford acknowledged the ongoing difficulties, noting that while solutions were attempted, the issues “only get resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again.”

Team leadership confident in Pettersson’s rebound

Despite last season’s distractions, Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes emphasized the team’s support for Pettersson. “I’m not going to lie to you: All the nonsense last year weighed on him heavily from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint… But he’s a really competitive person. I expect him to have a great year,” Hughes said.

As the Canucks gear up for training camp and the regular season, all eyes will be on Pettersson to see if his offseason work and renewed focus translate into a strong, consistent performance on the ice.

