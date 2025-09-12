Penguins GM Kyle Dubas shares powerful statement after signing three-time Stanley Cup champion to PTO ahead of NHL preseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins are welcoming back a familiar face. Marc-Andre Fleury, 40, announced a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the team on Friday, marking a full-circle return to the franchise where he became a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

After spending last season with the Minnesota Wild and initially retiring, Fleury is preparing to hit the ice again, practicing with the Penguins on Sept. 26 and playing in the preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury’s career has been defined by both longevity and excellence. Drafted first overall by Pittsburgh in 2003, he spent 13 seasons with the team, becoming the franchise leader in games played (691), wins (375), and shutouts (44). His playoff record is equally impressive, topping Penguins goalies in games (115), wins (62), and shutouts (10). Fans and teammates alike have long admired his contributions, both on and off the ice.

Despite retirement, Fleury’s desire to compete has not waned. With 21 seasons in the NHL across Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago, and Minnesota, he ranks second in league history in victories (575), games played (1,051), and time on ice (60,669:03). His enduring presence in goal remains a story of dedication, skill, and passion for the game.

Why did Fleury decide to return to Pittsburgh?

The move speaks to legacy as much as competition, with Penguins GM Kyle Dubas praising Fleury’s return in comments shared via NHL.com, “The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh…Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set.”

Fleury’s return offers a chance to celebrate his storied career while also mentoring younger players. The preseason game against Columbus represents a symbolic and emotional homecoming for the goaltender, allowing fans to see one of hockey’s all-time greats in black and gold once again.

What’s next for Fleury and the Penguins?

With Fleury back on a PTO, the Penguins will evaluate his performance leading into the regular season. While primarily a ceremonial and motivational addition, his experience could provide invaluable guidance to Pittsburgh’s roster. Fans will eagerly watch Sept. 27 to see if Fleury can recapture some of the magic that made him one of the NHL’s most beloved goalies.

