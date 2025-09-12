The Buffalo Sabres are entering the 2025-26 NHL season facing unexpected adversity. Top goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is dealing with an injury, and the timetable for his return remains uncertain. Training camp is scheduled to begin next week, and the team will need to adjust its plans accordingly.

The news comes shortly after the Sabres signed veteran goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year, $825,000 contract. The addition strengthens the crease as Buffalo looks to offset any immediate impact from Luukkonen’s absence.

After signing a five-year extension last off-season, Luukkonen struggled in 2024-25, posting a 3.20 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. With backup Alex Lyon already in place and prospect Devon Levi available, the Sabres aim to manage the situation while preparing for the new campaign.

How Will Luukkonen’s injury affect Buffalo’s goaltending?

The injury raises questions about the Sabres’ depth in goal. Georgiev and Lyon are expected to share early responsibilities, while Levi could see increased playing time if the starter’s recovery takes longer than expected.

Sabres’ Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen #1 faces an unexpected injury. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With the Sabres on a league-leading 14-year playoff drought, every roster decision matters. As training camp approaches, the team will monitor Luukkonen’s status closely while aiming to start the season with a stable goaltending setup.

