It’s been a wild ride for Connor Bedard in his NHL journey, and he’s only midway through his second season. Dubbed the Chicago Blackhawks’ messiah, Bedard has had to elevate his game since stepping onto the big stage—and he’s exceeded expectations, even if the team’s results haven’t reflected it. As Bedard heads into the latter half of his sophomore campaign, General Manager Kyle Davidson voiced a straightforward message on the 19-year-old’s performance.

Aside from watching Connor Bedard and other young prospects develop, this NHL season has been a complete letdown for fans in the Windy City. Once the Winter Classic wrapped up and fans left Wrigley Field disappointed by the Blackhawks’ performance, there wasn’t really much left to look forward to in Chi-town.

However, as in The Loop, the show must go on at United Center. The players still have to step onto the ice night in and night out, putting on their best game face—even as the constant blowouts and discouraging results take their toll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s certainly taken its toll on Bedard, who has voiced his frustration on multiple occasions. The 19-year-old is expected to lead the franchise to glory, but the road ahead feels far from leading to the promised land.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks attends the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Bedard, much like these Blackhawks, is still in a learning phase, adapting his game to the league. While fans catch glimpses of brilliance here and there, it’s still far too early to be thinking about silverware—aside from individual awards. Davidson understands that, and made sure to let the young face of the franchise know he is by his side.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Anders Sorensen sends crystal-clear message to Connor Bedard, young Blackhawks players

“I think he’s taken some nice steps this year,” Davidson said about Bedard’s season, via CHGO_Blackhawks on X. “You’re seeing his confidence and swagger come back. I’m not concerned about him, but you do wish he wasn’t so hard on himself because it’s a long season. But that’s why he is who he is.”

Advertisement

All of the lights

Bedard has grown accustomed to the spotlight, and the immense pressure that comes with it. His out-of-this-world ability took the world by surprise ever since his junior-league days. He was allowed to enter the CHL an year early, and his age never showed, as he tore apart defenses with his generational skill.

The British Columbia product was dubbed a “generational talent” and performed up to those huge expectations, despite being the most coveted prospect in the NHL since Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard’s been under the lights since such a young age, and has only managed to thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against Cam Fowler #17 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Waiting for a misstep

With Bedard, as it occurs with many other superstars, it seems everybody is constantly waiting for him to say one word too many, or voice the fiery statement that sparks flames within the locker room. Davidson knows Bedard is exposed to this, and though he understands why, he voiced a strong message to the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

see also Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson issues bold warning to Connor Bedard, rest of the team amid lackluster season

“I get the attention he gets, I think people pick every word apart way too much. If you’re in this league, you’re here because you don’t like to lose.”