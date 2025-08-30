NHL News: Devils get new update on Luke Hughes’ negotiations amid rumors of a possible Quinn Hughes trade

When it seemed that the New Jersey Devils needed to focus on Quinn Hughes, a new situation emerged that required attention, involving the extension negotiations of Luke Hughes’ contract, which has led to a stall in finalizing the length of the new deal.

In their desire to play together on the Devils, the Hughes brothers are setting conditions. Quinn appears increasingly convinced about leaving the Vancouver Canucks, while Luke, the youngest brother, is in the middle of tough negotiations with the Devils, where Jack also plays.

The push for a new contract not only reflects Luke’s demands but also ties into Jack’s situation, fueling speculation about the possibility of the brothers uniting on the same team, a scenario that could eventually include Quinn as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s going on with Luke Hughes’ contract?

NHL insider Ryan Novozinsky shared new updates regarding Luke’s deal. “The latest we heard is that the Devils were looking for either a shorter bridge contract (around three years) or the maximum eight years,” he reported on NJ.com.

Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils

Advertisement

“Hughes’ camp wants Luke’s contract to line up with his brother Jack’s, who becomes a free agent in 2030,” Novozinsky added. Luke is aiming for a five-year deal, which would align its expiration with Jack’s.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Possible Quinn Hughes trade could have major implications for Canucks and Devils

Will Luke Hughes re-sign?

Despite the initial conflict, there now seems to be some progress: both sides have reportedly agreed on a seven-year contract, though the annual salary and cap-related details still need to be resolved. Meanwhile, New Jersey is proposing two different structures that could help establish the framework of the deal.