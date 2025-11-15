Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

USA will square off against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.
[Watch USA vs Paraguay online in the US on Fubo]
With both nations already locked into the next World Cup, the stage is set for a high-profile tune-up as host nation United States continues its build toward 2026, using every friendly as a crucial rehearsal in the absence of CONCACAF qualifying play.
The Americans now get a significant test against Paraguay, a revitalized CONMEBOL side headed back to the sport’s biggest stage for the first time in 16 years after an impressive qualifying campaign, giving both teams a prime chance to sharpen their form before the tournament arrives.
When will the USA vs Paraguay match be played?
USA play against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, November 16, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM (ET).
Miguel Almiron of Paraguay – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images
USA vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA
ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM
How to watch USA vs Paraguay in the USA
This International Friendly clash between USA and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TNT, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium and Max.