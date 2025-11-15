Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

USA will square off against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

With both nations already locked into the next World Cup, the stage is set for a high-profile tune-up as host nation United States continues its build toward 2026, using every friendly as a crucial rehearsal in the absence of CONCACAF qualifying play.

The Americans now get a significant test against Paraguay, a revitalized CONMEBOL side headed back to the sport’s biggest stage for the first time in 16 years after an impressive qualifying campaign, giving both teams a prime chance to sharpen their form before the tournament arrives.

When will the USA vs Paraguay match be played?

USA play against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, November 16, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

USA vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Paraguay in the USA

This International Friendly clash between USA and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TNT, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium and Max.