Where to watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Czech Republic U-17 will square off against United States U-17 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Group I comes down to the wire, with the United States U17 squad in full control after two straight wins that sealed their spot in the next round. Still, the young Americans aren’t settling—they’re chasing the top seed and need at least a draw to lock it up.

Across the field, the Czech Republic U17 side is in solid position to advance as well, only at risk of elimination with a heavy loss, but they’ll be eager to secure points on their own terms and carry momentum into the knockout stage.

When will the Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17match be played?

Czech Republic U-17 play against United States U-17 on Tuesday, November 11, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 AM (ET).

Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Czech Republic U-17 and United States U-17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.