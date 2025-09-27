Trending topics:
NHL News: Ducks reportedly make key roster move, lock in Mason McTavish with multi-year extension

The Anaheim Ducks are making a key roster move involving forward Mason McTavish, with a multi-year agreement reportedly in place.

By Alexander Rosquez

Mason McTavish remains a key part of Anaheim Ducks’ rebuild amid trade rumors.
The Anaheim Ducks have secured a six-year contract extension with Mason McTavish, valued at a $7 million AAV. At just 22 years old, the forward has already emerged as a leader on a team in the midst of a rebuild. His blend of physicality, scoring touch, and defensive awareness has made him one of the most reliable young players in the NHL.

For Anaheim, the decision reflects a clear commitment to stability. McTavish, drafted third overall in 2021, has steadily developed into a cornerstone piece. In securing him long-term, the Ducks are betting on his ability to guide the franchise through its next competitive window.

The extension also signals McTavish’s growing influence on and off the ice. His maturity and consistency have drawn praise from teammates, coaches, and now, insiders who see this deal as a pivotal step for Anaheim’s future.

Did the Ducks strike the right balance with the deal?

The agreement was first reported by Elliotte Friedman, who wrote on X: “Mason McTavish and Anaheim are closing in on a six year extension with a $7M AAV.” Shortly after, David Pagnotta confirmed the completed deal, adding: “Met in middle on term, McTavish nets his desired AAV. Good move for both sides.”

How important is McTavish to Anaheim’s rebuild?

McTavish posted 52 points in 76 games last season, while also earning recognition for his defensive reliability and physical edge. Beyond numbers, his presence in all situations—power play, penalty kill, and key late-game minutes—demonstrates why Anaheim views him as a foundational piece.

What comes next for the Ducks?

The Ducks are expected to continue building around their young core, which includes McTavish, Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier. With a focus on long-term development and internal growth, Anaheim is shaping a roster defined by skill, physicality, and upside.

