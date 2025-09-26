NHL News: Wild owner Craig Leipold makes something clear on Kirill Kaprizov contract talks and team outlook

The Minnesota Wild are entering the final stretch of preseason, and the spotlight remains on star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who has yet to sign a long-term deal beyond this season. While speculation swirls around his future, owner Craig Leipold is staying measured, leaving negotiations entirely to general manager Bill Guerin and his team.

Kaprizov, who has accumulated 386 points in 319 regular-season games and 21 points in 25 playoff contests, has voiced comfort in Minnesota, calling it his “second home” behind Russia. Despite the lack of a finalized contract, he’s focused on hockey and helping the Wild contend for a deep playoff run.

Leipold emphasized the value of patience, noting the shifting NHL salary cap landscape and the complexities it introduces. He remains confident in Guerin’s ability to manage the process effectively, underscoring a strong working relationship with the general manager and faith in the team’s direction.

Can the Wild secure Kaprizov before the season starts?

Negotiations remain opaque, with neither side revealing concrete details. Leipold declined to comment on specifics, though he acknowledged Kaprizov’s importance: “Obviously he’s a special player, and special players do special things. So we’d love to have a player of his caliber on our team.”

Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild controls the puck during a game. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The rising salary cap and other unsigned stars around the league complicate projections. Leipold explained, via TSN: “That’s a lot of new money in the system that, frankly, a year or two ago we certainly had no idea was going to be available. So, it does change things, but we have to change with it.”

Leipold optimistic about Wild’s prospects

Beyond contract talks, Leipold shared optimism about the team’s chances this season. “I believe in it. I believe in hard work and preparation. I like our team. I hope we’re lucky enough not to have injuries. I think this could be a really special year,” he said, noting that the Wild have rarely advanced past the first round in the past decade.

With the regular season approaching and a healthy roster, the Wild aim to combine talent and opportunity, hoping this year’s mix might finally push them deeper into the playoffs.

