NHL News: Veteran goalie returns to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs on PTO after Panthers, Red Wings stints

Veteran goaltender James Reimer is making a familiar return to the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, on a professional tryout (PTO), the team announced on September 26, 2025. The move comes as the Leafs navigate the temporary absence of Joseph Woll, who is away from the team for personal reasons.

Reimer, 37, originally drafted by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, played six seasons with the club from 2010 to 2016, quickly becoming a fan favorite and earning the nickname “Optimus Reim.” During his first stint with the franchise, he helped guide the team back to the playoffs in 2013 and appeared in over 200 games, providing stability and experience in the crease.

Since leaving Toronto, Reimer has had an extensive NHL journey, suiting up for several teams, including the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres. Most recently, in the 2023–24 season with the Detroit Red Wings, Reimer posted an 11-8-2 record, a 3.11 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage across 25 games.

Reimer adds experience to Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth

With Joseph Woll unavailable, Reimer joins a goaltending group that includes Ilya Samsonov, newly signed Anthony Stolarz, and prospects Dennis Hildeby, Artur Akhtyamov, and Vyacheslav Peksa. Reimer’s familiarity with Toronto and his NHL experience could prove pivotal as the Maple Leafs finalize their roster ahead of opening night on October 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Reimer’s professional maturity and prior experience with the organization give him an advantage in understanding the team’s systems and expectations. Head coach and staff see him as a stabilizing presence for both the current roster and younger goaltending prospects.

The Maple Leafs have two preseason games remaining—against Montreal and Detroit—before the regular season begins. Reimer’s PTO allows the team flexibility while providing depth and a veteran presence for crucial early-season matchups. Fans will be watching closely to see if the “Optimus Reim” nickname once again proves prophetic between the pipes.

