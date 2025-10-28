NHL News: Elias Pettersson drops stern comment on reunion with J.T. Miller during Canucks-Rangers showdown

Sometimes, less is more. In the NHL that might be the case after Elias Pettersson voiced a concise message on J.T. Miller. With the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers going head-to-head, the new captain in The Big Apple was a hot topic among the players in Vancity.

Some are more willing to speak on it than others. Either way, everybody in Vancouver has been affected by last season’s rift between Pettersson and Miller. As the drama during the 2024-25 NHL campaign led to Miller’s trade back to New York—and subsequent appointment as captain—it was impossible for questions on the topic not to arise ahead of a candid reunion.

The NHL waited for the game to take place during the Frozen Frenzy (all 32 teams playing virtually at the same time), but many eyes will be fixed on the action at Rogers Arena. As Miller enters the stadium wearing the ‘C’ for the Broadway Blueshirts, fans across the league can’t wait to see how Pettersson reacts.

Tension is thick in the air ahead of the Rangers’ visit to the Canucks, but the Swedish star isn’t giving it much thought. As he made clear with a blunt admission, he’d much rather focus his mind elsewhere than dwell on the past.

J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers skates in an NHL game.

“Honestly, we are not happy with how it went. But that’s in the past,” EliasPettersson commented on the drama-filled 2024-25 NHL season, via Sportsnet. “We can only learn from it.”

Moreover, when asked about playing him this year, Pettersson didn’t even entertain the question. “I played against him last year, too,” the Canucks forward bluntly answered, per The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano.

Other voices

Several players on the Canucks were asked for their thoughts on Miller’s return to Vancouver, and answers varied. For some, this is another game on the busy NHL calendar. Others, on the other hand, are excited about facing a friend and former teammate.

“Obviously, [last year] there were some things going on. But it wasn’t as big as it was made out to be,” veteran defenseman Tyler Myers admitted. “[Miller’s] a guy that always wore his heart on his sleeve. When he was having a good day, you knew. When he was having a bad day, you knew.

J.T. Miller #9 skates past Elias Pettersson #40

“To come together as a group, you can’t hold anything in. You’ve got to air things out. There’s going to be noise with anything, positive or negative. We just got to realize that if anything goes on throughout the year, we’re all still brothers, and we’re fighting for the same goal.”

Keep it a buck

Though a tall task, neither side can afford distractions in the upcoming game. Vancouver recently snapped its three-game losing streak and is looking to string together a series of wins. As for New York, Miller and the Rangers have lost three in a row, winning just three of their first ten games in the NHL season. To call the J.T. Miller return game in Vancouver a must-win for the Blueshirts would be an understatement.