Which artists are performing at the Panthers vs NY Rangers 2026 NHL Winter Classic?

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic is shaping up to be more than a hockey game. The outdoor showdown between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers blends sport, spectacle, and entertainment.

As the NHL continues to expand the scope of its marquee New Year’s event, music has become a central part of the experience. From pregame festivities to in-game performances, the Winter Classic now feels closer to a full-scale event.

This year’s edition leans heavily into that approach, pairing elite hockey with well-known musical acts. With national broadcasts and a historic setting, the entertainment lineup adds another layer to an already unprecedented classic.

Role Model will headline the 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Singer-songwriter Role Model headlines the entertainment for the 2026 NHL Winter Classic, anchoring the music portion of the event throughout game day. The rising alt-pop artist is set to perform during the first intermission, giving fans inside loanDepot park a live show woven directly into the flow of the game.

(Source: NHL)

His presence extends beyond the ice. Earlier in the evening, he will open NHL on TNT’s on-site coverage with a performance at the official Winter Classic fan festival, held exclusively for ticket holders. The appearance ties the league’s broadcast presentation directly to the live event atmosphere in Miami.

The choice reflects the National Hockey League’s effort to connect with a younger and broader audience, blending contemporary music with one of its most tradition-driven showcases.

Luis Fonsi to open the event during the teams’ ceremonial walkout

The Winter Classic’s opening moments will feature Luis Fonsi, bringing international star power to the historic matchup. The Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist will perform during the teams’ ceremonial walk onto the field, setting the tone before puck drop.

(Source: NHL)

Fonsi is expected to perform his global hit “Despacito”, a song that transcended language barriers and became one of the most recognizable tracks of the last decade. Its inclusion reflects Miami’s cultural identity and the league’s willingness to tailor the event to its host city.

With Role Model handling the in-game performance and Fonsi leading the opening ceremony, the 2026 Winter Classic continues the NHL’s evolution into a hybrid of sport and live entertainment—this time under palm trees instead of falling snow.