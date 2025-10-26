NHL News: Canucks reportedly resume pursuit for Bruins star in search of help for Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks must stop the bleeding in the 2025-26 NHL season. Falling behind in the Pacific Division standings, something has got to change for the team in Vancity. On that note, reports indicate the Canucks might be after a player on the Boston Bruins.

The Canucks and Bruins rarely see eye to eye in the NHL. However, for as much hatred between the two franchises on the ice, their brasses seem more than willing to engage in trade talks throughout the season. As Pettersson and the Canucks face a crisis at the center position, the Spoked B might have the answer to Vancouver’s prayers.

According to reports from insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks are after Pavel Zacha, who they had already asked about during the NHL offseason. Vancouver has long acknowledged the lack of depth in the middle of the ice, but it seems it’s finally acting on it.

“The Canucks have contacted the Bruins this week about Zacha,” Friedman stated, via Sportsnet. “It’s been going on for quite some time. I think it goes all the way back to the summer, the Canucks and Bruins have been on and off about this.”

Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins

Worth their while

As mentioned, the Bruins won’t steer away from business because of their vivid relationship with the Canucks, However, that doesn’t mean they will make business easy for Vancouver, whatsoever. If anything, the ‘Nucks must come up with an offer the Bruins can’t refuse. As Friedman noted, the Spoked B is in no hurry to deal Zacha.

“Zacha is not in the last year of his deal. He has another year. Teams are loooking for centers, Boston doesn’t have to do anything it doesn’t want to,” Friedman added. “This is kind of been a dance, Vancouver and some other teams seeing if they can pry Zacha out of there. One thing about the Canucks, I don’t believe they are on Zacha’s no trade list.“

Current look

In the meantime, Vancouver must work things out with its current depth chart at the center position. As things stand, the Canucks boast the following centermen on their roster: Elias Pettersson, Lukas Reichel (recently traded from Chicago), Aatu Raty, and Max Sasson. The bottom-six is still a work in progress, and Zacha’s potentiala addition could be just what Vancouver needs to balance out its forward lines.