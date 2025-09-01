NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s key Canucks teammate makes bold business decision ahead of contract year

Many believe contract seasons aren’t the best time to try out new things. That isn’t the case for one teammate of Elias Pettersson on the Vancouver Canucks, who has made a big change ahead of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Kiefer Sherwood is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the upcoming NHL season comes to an end. Entering the final season of his two-year, $3 million contract with the Canucks, it’s still unclear if Vancouver will re-sign him or let him become an UFA.

Whichever path the Canucks take on this important teammate of Pettersson and company, they will be dealing with a new agent. As it’s been reported, Sherwood has switched his representation team ahead of the new season.

“Rich Evans and Judd Moldaver of Wasserman have added Kiefer Sherwood (an impending UFA) as a client,” insider Rick Dhaliwal reported on his X, formerly Twitter account.

Kiefer Sherwood #44 of the Vancouver Canucks against the Los Angeles Kings.

Familiar face

Sherwood had previously been represented by Allain Roy of RSG Hockey. With Roy as his agent, Sherwood signed his current deal with the Canucks. Moreover, Roy is a familiar face around Vancouver, as he represents three other Canucks. In addition to Sherwood’s contract, he had been involved in the signings of Nils Hoglander, Sawyer Mynio (entry level contract), and Joe Labate.

Now, Sherwood is switching agents, hoping to cash in after a contract year in Vancouver. Sherwood is coming off a career-high 40-point season (19 G, 21 A). Hoping there’s more from where that came from, the 30-year-old skater made a bold business decision.

Big bucks

On the other hand, if the name Moldaver rings a bell, there’s one very big reason—well, two, actually. Judd Moldaver was the agent who handled Auston Matthews’ and Connor McDavid’s extensions with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, respectively.

While such a deal can’t be expected for Sherwood, the winger can’t help but be excited about what his new agent might negotiate for his next NHL contract. Moldaver has also been involved in contracts for other household names, including Zach Werenski and Roman Josi.