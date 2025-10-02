NHL News: Flames front office delivers message after confirming major decision on HC Ryan Huska

The Calgary Flames announced a two-year extension for head coach Ryan Huska, keeping him at the helm as the team prepares for the 2025-26 season. Huska, who became the 24th head coach in franchise history in June 2023, has guided the Flames to a 79-66-19 record in his first two seasons, narrowly missing a playoff berth in 2024-25.

Huska’s journey in Calgary began in 2014-15 when he was named head coach of the Flames’ AHL affiliate in Adirondack. He later led the Stockton Flames for four seasons, posting a 135-118-27 record before joining the NHL coaching staff as an assistant in 2018.

With his extension, the Flames are signaling confidence in Huska’s vision and leadership, emphasizing continuity and development within the roster.

What this extension means for the Flames

General Manager Craig Conroy delivered a clear message about the move, according to NHL.com: “We’re thrilled to extend Ryan for two more years. He’s done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction. His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding. We believe in his vision and are confident he’s the right coach to lead us forward.”

Huska’s leadership extends beyond wins and losses; he has cultivated a culture focused on player development, accountability, and team identity. His experience coaching young talent in the AHL is expected to continue benefiting Calgary’s prospects as they transition to the NHL level.

Huska’s reflection

Reflecting on his extension, Huska said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team and to build on the foundation we’ve started. I believe in this group, in their character, talent, and potential. I’m excited about the direction we are heading. I want to thank Craig, the ownership, and the entire organization for their trust and support. We are committed to pushing forward and bringing success back to Calgary.”

With his deep roots in the organization, Huska’s extension provides both stability and experience, positioning the Flames to compete for playoff contention in the upcoming NHL seasons.

