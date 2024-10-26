NHL News: Luke Richardson reveals key reason behind Blackhawks’ loss to Predators

Trending topics:
Another loss adds to the Chicago Blackhawks' current losing streak in the 2024-25 season, but this time head coach Luke Richardson revealed one of the reasons the team couldn’t keep up with the Predators.

Head coach Luke Richardson of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
By Richard Tovar

Luke Richardson lost another game in the 2024-25 NHL season as the Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators. Despite leading at one point, they ultimately lost 3-2, marking their sixth defeat of the season, including one OT loss to Winnipeg.

After the tough loss to the Predators, several players and head coach Luke Richardson spoke to address the issues, with Richardson noting that one of the primary reasons for this third consecutive loss was that the team took too many penalties.

The game against the Predators saw the Blackhawks rack up six penalties—two per period. The visiting Predators had the same number of penalties, although they took three in the second period and only one in the third.

This game was the fourth consecutive home match for the Blackhawks, during a stretch in which they only managed a win against San Jose, 4-2. Attendance has also dropped, with just over 17,000 fans attending the last two home games, down nearly 2,000 from earlier games.

Blackhawks Players Weigh In

In addition to Richardson’s comments, defenseman Connor Murphy acknowledged that the Blackhawks lost their momentum during the game, pointing to struggles with the special teams. Fellow defenseman Alec Vlasic noted that while they played well at times—especially in the second period—there were issues in the third as the Predators’ deep play put them on their heels.

The Blackhawks’ Final Games in October

According to the Blackhawks’ official schedule, they have three more games to play in October, all on the road against Dallas, Colorado, and San Jose. So far this season, they’ve secured only one road win, a 5-2 victory over Edmonton.

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

