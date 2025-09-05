The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the 2025-26 NHL season with a renewed sense of optimism, thanks in large part to their captain, Auston Matthews. After a season disrupted by injury, Matthews says he is feeling fully healthy and ready to lead the team both at home and on the international stage.

The 26-year-old center admitted that last season’s setbacks tested his resilience. Matthews missed several games due to an offseason injury sustained during training camp and flew to Munich for specialized treatment. Despite managing the issue, it ultimately affected his production, limiting him to 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games.

“My health is good,” Matthews said, according to NHL.com. “I feel a lot better. I think I took really good steps this offseason as far as that goes, and so I’m really happy with that progress and happy with where I’m at.” His confidence is a welcome sign for Leafs fans eager to see him return to his elite form.

Can Matthews lead the Leafs and represent the U.S. on the Olympic stage?

With his injury troubles behind him, Matthews is turning his focus toward the 2025-26 season and the upcoming Winter Olympics in February. The Leafs captain is fresh off guiding the United States to the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off, where they lost to Canada in overtime.

Auston Matthews feels fully healthy ahead of 2025-26 season. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“It’s tough. Obviously, losing in overtime, a bounce here or there, you never know what can happen. I think there is definitely a lot of motivation for that,” Matthews said.

He added: “We showed throughout that tournament we’re right there with those guys, and we feel like we’re the best hockey country in the world, so it’s going to be exciting to have an opportunity to prove that again.”

General manager Brad Treliving praised Matthews’ recovery, noting that the team carefully managed his playing time last season. “He was able to play with it. It wasn’t something we felt like playing was going to put him in a really bad position short or long-term,” Treliving said.

Leafs fans expect a big season

As the Maple Leafs prepare for training camp and a full NHL schedule, Matthews’ health will be a key factor in their success. His ability to combine elite scoring with leadership on and off the ice is expected to set the tone for a team aiming to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Matthews represent Team USA once more, adding another layer of excitement to an already pivotal season. With his fitness restored and motivation high, the Leafs captain is ready to lead by example and push both his team and his country toward victory.