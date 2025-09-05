Trending topics:
NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche face major setback as key blueliner ruled out long-term

Colorado Avalanche lose top blueliner to hip surgery, sidelined 5–6 months as Nathan MacKinnon leads team into 2025–26 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Nathan MacKinnon during a game with the Colorado Avalanche.
© (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)Nathan MacKinnon during a game with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche, led by Nathan MacKinnon, faced a major setback this week as veteran defenseman Jacob MacDonald underwent successful hip surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 5–6 months. The procedure, performed at the UC Health Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver by Dr. Stephanie Mayer, marks a significant loss for the team as they enter a crucial stretch of the NHL season.

MacDonald, 32, came off a career-best campaign with the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, setting personal records with 31 goals, 55 points, and a +24 plus/minus rating. His performance earned him the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s top defenseman and a second selection to the First All-Star Team. The Avalanche now face the challenge of filling the void left by a player who was instrumental on both ends of the ice.

A seasoned professional, MacDonald has played 135 NHL games across the Panthers, Sharks, and Devils, notching 27 points. He also brings an impressive AHL resume, accumulating 257 points in 358 games. His experience and scoring ability will be sorely missed as the Avalanche navigate a season where depth and defensive stability are crucial.

How will Avalanche adjust to losing a top defenseman?

The absence of Jacob MacDonald places added pressure on Colorado’s defensive group, particularly as the team looks to balance youth and experience. MacDonald’s offensive contributions from the back end were a key factor in the Eagles’ success last season, and the Avalanche must now identify players capable of stepping into a top-four role.

Looking ahead

Colorado will need to carefully manage its defensive pairings and ice time to maintain competitiveness in the Western Conference. MacDonald’s recovery timeline suggests he could return late in the season, potentially providing a boost for a playoff push. In the meantime, the Avalanche will monitor his progress closely and adjust their strategies to compensate for the loss of a proven veteran presence.

