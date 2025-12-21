Where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians live in the USA: 2025 Copa do Brasil

Vasco da Gama will square off with Corinthians in the second leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil final. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians live in the USA on Fubo]

The Copa do Brasil final sets up a must-see clash between two clubs looking to put a stamp on their 2025 seasons. Corinthians finished 13th in the Brasileirao to secure a Copa Sudamericana place.

On the other hand, Vasco da Gama narrowly stayed clear of relegation and also earned continental qualification . With a national title and late-season momentum on the line, both sides enter with everything to play for and no margin for error.

When will the Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians match be played?

Vasco da Gama will take on Corinthians in the second leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil final this Sunday, December 21. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Depay of Corinthians fights for the ball with Cuesta of Vasco da Gama – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians in the USA

This 2025 Copa do Brasil game between Vasco da Gama and Corinthians will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TV Globo Internacional, FOX Deportes, Premiere, FOX One.