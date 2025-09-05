The NHL world remains glued to the Edmonton Oilers as superstar Connor McDavid navigates what could be a season-defining contract decision. With the final year of his current deal on the horizon, every conversation between McDavid and Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson carries added weight.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely, knowing the next move could shape the team’s Stanley Cup aspirations. Teammate Leon Draisaitl, entering the first season of his eight-year, $112 million contract, expressed hope that McDavid remains a cornerstone alongside him.

Beyond the personal ties, the Oilers face a ticking clock. Veterans like Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Mattias Ekholm are entering the later stages of their careers, and Edmonton lacks young stars ready to immediately fill the gap. McDavid’s decision could determine whether the Oilers maintain their contention window or face a rebuilding scenario.

Will McDavid prioritize winning over long-term security?

In a candid interview with TSN, McDavid made it clear that money is not the driving factor. “I think guys within the Edmonton market understand what my desires are because they know me. Players understand where I’m at. It’s not about trying to make the most amount of money,” he said.

Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid of the Oilers confer during a NHL game. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

He emphasized that his top priority remains winning. “It’s about winning. It’s about winning over and over again, and that’s my priority – all with the understanding that I put a lot into this.” Despite speculation, McDavid stressed confidence in the current roster and expressed optimism about the team’s ability to compete immediately.

How long could McDavid stay in Edmonton?

With the salary cap expected to rise in the coming years, signing a long-term deal now could leave potential earnings on the table, while a shorter deal may provide flexibility for both sides. “The belief is not the issue – not that there is an issue. It’s just that we’re working through it and we’re working through it together,” McDavid added, signaling a methodical approach to the negotiations.

Looking ahead

The coming weeks will be critical for Edmonton. With McDavid’s decision looming, every practice, informal skate, and team meeting takes on added significance. The Oilers will enter the 2025-26 season with their fate partially tied to whether McDavid commits long-term, shaping their window for a Stanley Cup run.

