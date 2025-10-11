NHL News: Panthers, Brad Marchand face unexpected setback after veteran defenseman’s upper-body injury

The Florida Panthers’ early-season momentum hit an unexpected bump after their key defenseman suffered an injury that could sideline him for a significant stretch. The setback comes just as Brad Marchand and the Panthers were finding rhythm and consistency, raising new questions about how the team’s blue line will adjust amid growing competition across the Eastern Conference.

In Thursday’s tight 2–1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov left the game after two periods and did not return. What initially appeared minor has now evolved into a more serious concern — one that could require surgery and a long recovery timeline.

The development comes at a delicate time for Florida, who are preparing to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. While the Panthers have managed to stay composed, losing a veteran presence like Kulikov inevitably affects both their defensive depth and locker-room stability.

Coach Maurice confirms serious injury status

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Saturday that Kulikov has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body issue and is out indefinitely. Maurice noted that medical evaluations are still ongoing and that the team expects to make an official decision soon.

Dmitry Kulikov #7 of the Panthers skates off the ice gripping his arm against the Flyers. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“They know what it is now,” Maurice said, according to NHL.com. “Tonight, they’re going to get together and decide how to proceed with it. That will change the rehab time.”

What this means for Florida’s defensive core

If Kulikov requires surgery, Florida could be forced to lean more heavily on younger defensemen and depth players in the coming weeks. His absence not only removes a reliable penalty killer but also affects the physical edge the Panthers rely on during tight, defensive matchups.

The timing also complicates matters for forwards like Marchand, who had been developing chemistry with Florida’s defensive unit in special-team rotations. The Panthers’ structure — built around balance and experience — will now be tested early in the season.

