NHL News: Brad Marchand sends strong message after scoring game-winner in Panthers’ narrow win vs Flyers

The Florida Panthers are embracing the grind this early season. Even after dominating possession and creating numerous scoring chances, they know that tight, physical games are becoming the norm. On Thursday night, their perseverance paid off in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Brad Marchand’s decisive goal in the third period capped a hard-fought victory, underscoring the team’s focus on both ends of the ice. For the Panthers, every win seems to come with a lesson in resilience and discipline. Fans in Florida are quickly learning that the season will be full of these tense, closely contested affairs.

The victory also highlighted the continued excellence of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 19 saves to earn his 431st career win, moving him six shy of tying Jacques Plante for ninth in NHL history. The Panthers are showing early signs of a balanced team—strong goaltending, opportunistic scoring, and a disciplined defensive effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does Marchand say about the team’s approach in close games?

“That’s the right way to win,” Marchand said, according to The Miami Herald. “It means they’re playing a good game. Obviously we’re getting a lot of opportunities, and we can score more goals, but I think we’re more concerned about the defensive side of it, making sure that we don’t allow many.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

His remarks reflect the Panthers’ focus on defensive accountability, even while showcasing their offensive depth. Coach Paul Maurice echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for sharper execution but praising the overall team effort.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Wild reportedly ‘had no choice’ but to overpay Kirill Kaprizov in stunning $136M contract deal

What’s next for the Panthers?

Florida closes its three-game season-opening homestand on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET. Injuries remain a concern, as defenseman Dmitry Kulikov left Thursday’s game with a wrist injury after colliding with the boards. Maurice confirmed that Kulikov will be evaluated on Friday.

Advertisement