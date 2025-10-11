NHL News: Craig Berube drops two-word hint on Easton Cowan joining Auston Matthews for Maple Leafs debut

The Toronto Maple Leafs home opener carried the usual excitement, but attention quickly shifted to one name beyond marquee stars like Auston Matthews. Easton Cowan, the team’s top prospect, joined the veterans for warmups Wednesday before retreating to the press box, quietly studying the pace and structure of NHL competition.

Cowan’s rookie lap has been delayed, but he has been practicing with purpose and patience, observing every detail of the professional game. At just 20 years old, he has already impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic and 200-foot game, leaving fans eager for the moment he finally steps on NHL ice.

Family, friends, and supporters are eagerly awaiting Cowan’s first NHL shift. Head coach Craig Berube offered a simple, two-word update on his status: “He’s close.” The remark underscores the young forward’s readiness while emphasizing that the team’s priorities remain balanced as the season begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How close is Cowan to his NHL debut?

As the Maple Leafs prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Berube provided insight on when Cowan might take the ice. “He’s close. He’s got a great attitude, worked hard in practice today, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” he said, according to TSN, indicating that a call-up could come any day.

Easton Cowan #53 of the Toronto Maple Leafs plays during a pre season game. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cowan was projected as a fourth-line winger, but lineup adjustments due to injuries and strong performances from veterans like Calle Järnkrok and Bobby McMann have made the decision more complex. While Nick Robertson could see time scratched to make room, Berube emphasized the team-first approach, indicating that patience and timing remain crucial.

Advertisement

see also Connor McDavid’s stunning $25 million sacrifice draws strong reaction from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

What does Cowan bring to the Leafs?

Cowan brings speed, a complete 200-foot game, and a professional mindset that has impressed from training camp through the start of the season. “It’s an NHL game, so there’s not as many plays. It’s more just chip and chase and go get it and winning puck battles,” Cowan noted. His adaptability and willingness to learn from veterans like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares make him a promising addition to a deep Leafs roster.

Advertisement

SurveyWhen do you think Easton Cowan will make his Maple Leafs debut? When do you think Easton Cowan will make his Maple Leafs debut? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Despite not yet playing in a game, Cowan is approaching each day with focus. “Just keep stacking good days on good days,” he said, signaling the maturity and drive that could quickly make him a reliable option in Toronto’s lineup.

Advertisement