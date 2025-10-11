Connor McDavid’s stunning $25 million sacrifice draws strong reaction from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

It’s rare to see a superstar athlete willingly give up millions for the sake of team success. Yet that’s precisely what Connor McDavid did — and the hockey world is still talking about it. When the Edmonton Oilers captain agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract extension, the move not only surprised analysts but also sent a powerful message about leadership and loyalty.

McDavid’s new deal — worth $12.5 million annually — effectively makes him the second-highest-paid player on his own team, behind Leon Draisaitl. That decision gives the Oilers critical salary cap flexibility heading into the 2026–27 and 2027–28 seasons, a window in which they’re expected to remain Stanley Cup contenders.

Still, such a move naturally raised questions. Would other stars follow suit, sacrificing a higher payday for competitive balance? Or was this another instance of McDavid’s singular mindset — one that prioritizes banners over bank accounts?

What did the NHL Commissioner say about McDavid’s decision?

While many around the league debated the precedent McDavid might set, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had nothing but admiration for the Oilers’ captain. In an interview with The Athletic, Bettman praised both the decision and the message behind it.

Connor McDavid #97 and teammates celebrate Draisaitl’s goal, marking his 400th career goal. Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

“It’s a lot of money by any standard, and I think it’s a testament to Connor’s passion for the game and his commitment to Edmonton,” Bettman said. “If I were an Oilers fan, I’d be excited, and if I were his teammate, I’d be thrilled to know the team is going to have more flexibility in terms of creating a team that’s been even more, if it’s possible, successful.”

Bettman also pointed out that the Oilers’ recent runs to the Stanley Cup Final highlight McDavid’s competitive drive and leadership. “He’s proven time and again that it’s not about individual numbers for him,” Bettman added. “It’s about winning — and that’s the kind of mindset every organization hopes to build around.”

McDavid wastes no time setting the tone

If anyone doubted McDavid’s motivation, his first performance of the season quickly erased it. Despite the Oilers’ heartbreaking shootout loss to the Calgary Flames, McDavid looked as explosive as ever, hitting a top speed of 24.61 mph — his highest since 2021 — and recording 14 bursts above 20 mph, more than double his average from last year.

While the Oilers showed flashes of brilliance, they also revealed some defensive lapses that allowed the Flames to erase a 3–0 deficit. It marked Edmonton’s third straight season-opening loss, though McDavid’s relentless pace and composure hinted that better days are ahead.

The Oilers will look to rebound when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday, Oct. 11, with new signing Jack Roslovic still awaiting his debut. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Roslovic will need more time to integrate into the team’s system before joining McDavid and Draisaitl on the ice.