NHL News: Paul Maurice makes something clear to Brad Marchand, Panthers on new teammate amid injury crisis

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are welcoming a new face to the lineup amid a grueling injury crisis. With the Cats searching for answers in the NHL season, Paul Maurice called up the team’s top prospect, voicing a bold statement on the youngster.

The Panthers are resorting to Jack Devine, the former seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL entry Draft. Though a very late pick, the 22-year-old has blossom into a key player for the AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Devine had spent the past years at the collegiate level, playing for the University of Denver, and hoisting two NCAA championships during his time in school.

Now, Florida looks for him to evolve into an NHL player, helping Marchand and company keep the ship afloat as the Panthers tread water along a choppy coastline in the Sunshine State.

Speaking on the youngster, Maurice voiced a very strong comment on Devine, who is trending to make his NHL career debut. “We think we got a real good one here,” Maurice told the media, as reported by @JamesonCoop on X (formerly Twitter).

Jack Devine poses for a picture after being drafted by the Florida Panthers

Debut on the horizon

Hoping to register back-to-back victories, Marchand and the Panthers host the New Jersey Devils. As Maurice stated, Devine is set to make his NHL career debut. However, he will have to earn his minutes. As Jameson Olive reported, Devine is trending to play on the fourth line, joining the likes of Noah Gregor and Luke Kunin.

“It felt amazing,” Devine admitted on being called up per NHL.com. “It was something I’ve been working a long time for and just grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

Taking his first steps in professional hockey, Devine registered 12 points—6 goals and 6 assists—through 13 games with the Checkers in the 2025-26 AHL season. As he joins Marchand and company on Maurice’s Panthers, he hopes to find his footing in uncharted territory. Though it’s a scary leap, Devine is seemingly ready for the challenge.

