NHL News: Penguins coach Dan Muse delivers candid take on Stuart Skinner after blockbuster deal with Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold move on Friday, acquiring goaltender Stuart Skinner from the Edmonton Oilers in a high-profile trade that sent Tristan Jarry to Edmonton. Penguins head coach Dan Muse wasted no time in praising Skinner, emphasizing the veteran’s deep playoff experience and its impact on a team vying for postseason success.

The swap also included defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick heading to Pittsburgh, while the Oilers gain Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. For the Penguins, the focus is clear: Skinner is expected to compete for the starting role alongside offseason acquisition Arturs Silovs.

Muse, in his first year behind the Penguins bench, highlighted the intangible value Skinner brings. “You can’t put a price on that type of experience. Two years in a row, too. It’s a lot of it. So, yeah, excited for him and the opportunity here,” Muse said, according to NHL.com, underscoring the rarity of having multiple players with Stanley Cup Final experience in the locker room.

How will Skinner fit into Pittsburgh’s goaltending rotation?

With Skinner joining the team, Pittsburgh has completely revamped its crease in a matter of months. After trading Alex Nedeljkovic in the offseason and acquiring Silovs from Vancouver, Skinner now adds proven postseason experience to a young core. “To have been there and to have been through it and to be through that kind of a grind and to be able to learn from it…you don’t have that in every single locker room,” Muse added.

Head coach Dan Muse of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on in the third period during the game. Justin Berl/Getty Images

What challenges does Skinner face this season?

Despite his playoff pedigree, Skinner enters Pittsburgh with questions surrounding consistency, especially after criticism for his 2025 Stanley Cup Final performance against the Florida Panthers. His contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, leaving future negotiations open amid a rising prospect, Sergei Murashov, pushing for NHL minutes.

As the Penguins prepare for Saturday’s matchup against the San Jose Sharks, Skinner’s debut will offer early insight into how quickly he adapts and whether the team can leverage his experience into a competitive edge in the postseason.

