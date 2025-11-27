Penguins’ Sidney Crosby offers clear take on Sharks star Macklin Celebrini amid NHL debate

Sidney Crosby has seen countless talented rookies in his storied NHL career, yet the San Jose Sharks’ 19-year-old forward Macklin Celebrini has impressed the Penguins captain in a unique way. With 34 points in 24 games, Celebrini has quickly emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

The Sharks have benefited from his breakout performance, holding an 11–9–3 record and sitting firmly in playoff contention. Beyond stats, teammates and rivals alike have noticed Celebrini’s combination of intelligence, passion, and on-ice maturity.

“His hunger, his passion for the game (and) how hard he works,” Crosby told The Athletic. “He’s an incredible player. Just his all-around game at his age is pretty impressive. He’s committed defensively. He competes hard. He’s got a pretty mature game for his age.”

How does Celebrini compare to NHL stars?

Celebrini’s 34 points in 24 games put him in the company of Connor McDavid (25 games) and trail only Nathan MacKinnon (39 points in 18 games). Scouts, executives, and fellow players are praising his attention to detail, relentless puck pursuit, and early leadership, traits rarely seen in someone so young.

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the Sharks in action against the Panthers. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

What’s next for Celebrini and the Sharks?

San Jose has notched multiple hat tricks and overtime winners, with Celebrini registering at least one point in every win this season. The Sharks are riding his scoring surge as they aim for the playoffs, and they will face Crosby and the Penguins again on Dec. 13 after Pittsburgh’s 3‑0 victory on Oct. 18.

The remainder of the season will test whether Celebrini can maintain this remarkable pace and continue to solidify his place among the NHL’s elite young stars.