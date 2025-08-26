NHL News: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews aims to silence critics amid growing media doubts

The 2025–26 NHL season is shaping up to be a defining one for Auston Matthews. After a year marred by injuries and a dip to 33 goals, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain finds himself at the center of sharp media scrutiny.

His ranking as only the seventh-best center on the NHL Network’s list sparked debate, with former players and analysts questioning whether he still belongs among the elite. For Matthews, who has carried the weight of Toronto’s championship drought, the criticism has become both personal and public.

Even within Toronto’s own media, the doubts have grown louder. On TSN’s OverDrive panel, host Dave Feschuk challenged Matthews’ ability to lead in the postseason, pointing to his modest playoff numbers and lack of defining moments in elimination games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why are analysts doubting Matthews now?

“Sometimes he gives you the idea he isn’t concerned or he’ll do his thing. But his thing being 33 goals, and only four goals in 18 playoff games; that’s why he is 7th,” Feschuk said. He added that playoff-tested stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set a standard Matthews has yet to match.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Can Berube unlock a new side of Matthews?

Critics argue his cool demeanor limits his impact as captain, but teammates view him as a leader who sets the tone by example. Head coach Craig Berube has already pushed Matthews toward a more complete game, and a fully healthy season under his system could showcase the two-way growth needed to restore his reputation.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could reportedly blame Brad Marchand’s Panthers for Mitch Marner’s exit

The Maple Leafs open their campaign next month with Matthews under more pressure than ever. For Toronto’s captain, silencing critics may come down to one thing: proving in both the regular season and playoffs that he can lead his team where others believe he cannot.

Advertisement