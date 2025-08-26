Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews aims to silence critics amid growing media doubts

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews faces rising media doubts but is determined to prove his critics wrong in the upcoming NHL season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews prepares for the 2025-26 season, aiming to lead the Maple Leafs and silence his critics.
© Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews prepares for the 2025-26 season, aiming to lead the Maple Leafs and silence his critics.

The 2025–26 NHL season is shaping up to be a defining one for Auston Matthews. After a year marred by injuries and a dip to 33 goals, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain finds himself at the center of sharp media scrutiny.

His ranking as only the seventh-best center on the NHL Network’s list sparked debate, with former players and analysts questioning whether he still belongs among the elite. For Matthews, who has carried the weight of Toronto’s championship drought, the criticism has become both personal and public.

Even within Toronto’s own media, the doubts have grown louder. On TSN’s OverDrive panel, host Dave Feschuk challenged Matthews’ ability to lead in the postseason, pointing to his modest playoff numbers and lack of defining moments in elimination games.

Advertisement

Why are analysts doubting Matthews now?

“Sometimes he gives you the idea he isn’t concerned or he’ll do his thing. But his thing being 33 goals, and only four goals in 18 playoff games; that’s why he is 7th,” Feschuk said. He added that playoff-tested stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set a standard Matthews has yet to match.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Can Berube unlock a new side of Matthews?

Critics argue his cool demeanor limits his impact as captain, but teammates view him as a leader who sets the tone by example. Head coach Craig Berube has already pushed Matthews toward a more complete game, and a fully healthy season under his system could showcase the two-way growth needed to restore his reputation.

NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could reportedly blame Brad Marchand’s Panthers for Mitch Marner’s exit

see also

NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could reportedly blame Brad Marchand’s Panthers for Mitch Marner’s exit

The Maple Leafs open their campaign next month with Matthews under more pressure than ever. For Toronto’s captain, silencing critics may come down to one thing: proving in both the regular season and playoffs that he can lead his team where others believe he cannot.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Auston Matthews reestablish himself as an elite center this season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs
NHL

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs

Maple Leafs reportedly stay in hunt for free agent forward to boost Matthews' impact ahead of next season
NHL

Maple Leafs reportedly stay in hunt for free agent forward to boost Matthews' impact ahead of next season

Marner's agent reveals off-ice threats behind Matthews' Maple Leafs exit
NHL

Marner's agent reveals off-ice threats behind Matthews' Maple Leafs exit

Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi
Soccer

Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi

Better Collective Logo