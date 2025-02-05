Trending topics:
NHL News: Peter Laviolette’s Rangers planning to reinforce key position before trade deadline

New York Rangers confirm they are not withdrawing from trade period and hope to add key weapon for coach Peter Laviolette in 2024-25 NHL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2024 in New York City.

The New York Rangers are exploring options to strengthen their team as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Peter Laviolette has already said he wants to remain active in the face of options that may arise to improve the results of a team that is three points out of the wild card spot in the Metropolitan Division.

A 25-23-4 record has New York feeling the need to improve their offense in order to move up a few spots in the standings. At the same time, the addition of winger J.T. Miller forces the Rangers to reevaluate their trade deadline strategy.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury confirmed that the team will attempt to acquire a third-line center before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. New York franchise management has been cautious in its additions, but the timing of the season provides an opportunity to go on the market.

The tactical reason for the Rangers search

Laviolette has confirmed that he will not be changing his lineup for the upcoming games, but with the addition of Miller, combined with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, the addition of a center seems necessary.

Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers

The Rangers do not want to lose their structure

The Rangers’ position in the trading period is clear. The idea is to focus on moves that provide long-term value without sacrificing significant assets. On the other hand, there is a chance that New York will try to bring back previously traded draft picks.

The Rangers’ upcoming games in the 2024-25 NHL

Laviolette’s Rangers will have 10 games before the end of the trading period. February will be loaded with seven games, three at home and four on the road. Between March 1-7, with more certainty surrounding the third line center position, New York will begin a three-game home stand against the Predators, Islanders and Capitals.

