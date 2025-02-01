NHL News: Elias Pettersson makes something clear after Canucks trade J.T. Miller

The shocking trade of J.T. Miller just minutes before stepping into the dressing room sparked a wave of reactions—including that of Elias Pettersson, who made it clear what the Vancouver Canucks must do moving forward without their former teammate, who had tallied nine goals this season.

The news hit hard, but Pettersson emphasized that the team must move on, saying, “All we can do now is look forward. I wish him the best.” He acknowledged that Miller’s departure is a significant loss, describing him as a “skillful power forward.”

While there had been speculation about tensions between Pettersson and Miller, the Canucks star dismissed any negativity, reflecting on their time together: “I think we’ve had some really good moments… I think both of us made each other better.” Pettersson also recognized that Miller’s absence will bring additional pressure but assured that the team is ready to take it on.

Miller leaves behind nearly six NHL seasons in Vancouver, having joined the Canucks in 2019-20. His best season came in 2023-24 when he recorded 37 goals and 103 points—marking the first time in his career he surpassed 100 points. Now, he returns to the New York Rangers, the franchise where he began his NHL career over a decade ago.

Coach Tocchet Reacts to the Trade

Despite a tough loss to Dallas, head coach Rick Tocchet expressed pride in his team’s resilience, as they finished January with a 6-7-2 record. Addressing the trade, he said, “It’s a business. When you’re in this business long enough, there’s going to be things like that.” Tocchet praised his players for handling the situation well but acknowledged that Miller was a key part of the team.

Tyler Myers Weighs In on Miller’s Departure

With nearly 50 games played this season, defenseman Tyler Myers acknowledged the business side of the league, saying, “It’s the business side of it,” in reference to Miller’s surprising move to the Rangers. However, he admitted it wasn’t easy to see a longtime teammate leave: “When anything like that happens, it’s always tough, especially with Miller being here for five and a half years.” Myers made it clear that Miller had been an important presence in the locker room.