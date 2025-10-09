NHL News: Quinn Hughes reveals what’s driving the Canucks’ fresh start this season

The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2025-26 season with renewed energy and determination, led by captain Quinn Hughes. After a difficult 2024-25 campaign that ended without postseason hockey, the team is eager to prove they belong among the NHL’s playoff contenders. The offseason brought significant changes, from front-office decisions to roster moves, all aimed at giving Vancouver a fresh start.

General Manager Patrik Allvin made bold moves over the summer, including promoting Adam Foote to head coach, locking up Brock Boeser with a seven-year extension, and acquiring Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers. These changes are designed to create a more cohesive team dynamic and improve Vancouver’s consistency on the ice.

Hughes spoke to the media on the eve of the season opener, highlighting a noticeable shift in the team’s mindset. “I’d say we’re in a different place than we were last year, probably more at peace. It’s enjoyable to come to the rink right now,” Hughes said, according to dailyhive.com. He emphasized that the atmosphere in the locker room feels markedly different compared to last year.

How has the Canucks’ approach changed this season?

The combination of stability, new leadership, and key offseason acquisitions gives the team a fresh perspective. Hughes and the coaching staff believe this improved cohesion will translate to better performance on the ice.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks directs his teammates in an NHL game. Elsa/Getty Images

What challenges await in the early schedule?

The Canucks will begin the season at home against the Calgary Flames, featuring a matchup between goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Dustin Wolf. However, six of their first eight games are on the road, including a demanding five-game stretch that could define their early-season trajectory. Success on the road will be crucial if Vancouver hopes to set a strong tone for the rest of the campaign.

