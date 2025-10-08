NHL News: Bruins decide on team leadership roles for 2025-26, featuring David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with a new leadership structure, opting to go without an official captain for the first time since Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers. Instead, the team has designated a trio of alternate captains to guide the locker room and on-ice performance.

Forward David Pastrnak and defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will carry the ‘A’ this season, providing leadership and experience in a year marked by transitions and high expectations. The Bruins’ approach reflects a commitment to a shared leadership model, emphasizing collaboration and mentorship over a single figurehead.

The decision also underscores the ongoing evolution of the Bruins’ roster after the departure of long-time captain Brad Marchand and the retirement of legendary center Patrice Bergeron. With Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 being retired, the franchise is entering a fresh era while still leaning on its established core.

Who will lead the Bruins this season?

The Bruins’ coaching staff and players have made it clear that leadership is a shared responsibility. McAvoy highlighted the collaborative approach, noting in a July interview, according to TSN, that he and Pastrnak will take on the alternate captain roles together.

“Going into this year, we’re both going to have A’s… Me and Pasta are spending the time together, which I’ve found incredible, learning about him a little bit more, about him as a leader. Just what I’ll say on that front is I love that we’re going to be able to take this on together,” McAvoy said. “And regardless of letters, we know that this is our team, me and him.”

How does this compare to previous seasons?

The Bruins have a rich history of strong captains. Brad Marchand wore the ‘C’ from 2023 until his trade in March 2025, following the retirement of Bergeron, who held the position for two seasons. Defenseman Zdeno Chara, whose jersey is being retired, served as the Bruins’ captain for all 14 seasons he played with the franchise.

By appointing Pastrnak, McAvoy, and Lindholm as alternates, the Bruins maintain continuity and guidance without naming a new captain, reinforcing a team-first approach while navigating the early stages of a pivotal season.

