The Edmonton Oilers continue to build around their superstar Connor McDavid, adding forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. The move comes just days after the team secured McDavid with a contract extension, signaling Edmonton’s intent to chase the Stanley Cup aggressively this season.

Roslovic, 28, recorded 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) over 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season and added four points in nine playoff games. Known for his speed and offensive instincts, Roslovic is expected to bring additional firepower to the Oilers’ top lines and complement McDavid’s high-paced style of play.

“Our power play has been really strong the last few years,” said GM Stan Bowman, according to NHL.com. “We haven’t had as much success scoring when we weren’t on the power play and I think that’s something Jack does really well… He’s been an offensive player and he plays at a high pace. I think his qualities fit perfectly with our group here.”

How Roslovic fits into Edmonton’s Stanley Cup push

Roslovic was originally drafted 25th overall in 2015 by the Winnipeg Jets and has since played 526 NHL games with Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Hurricanes, totaling 260 points (102 goals, 158 assists). His playoff experience—17 points in 45 career postseason games—adds depth to a lineup eager to make a deep run.

With the season opener behind them, the Oilers now look to integrate Roslovic into the roster, aiming to strengthen both 5-on-5 play and special teams while keeping McDavid surrounded by skilled, high-tempo players.

What’s next for the Oilers?

Roslovic is expected to join the team this week, as Edmonton prepares to host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. After a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames in their season opener, the Oilers are eager to rebound and showcase their new additions.

