NHL News: Quinn Hughes sets record straight on brother Jack’s bold reunion pitch amid Canucks drama

The Vancouver Canucks have enough on their plate to be worrying about Quinn Hughes asking for a trade out. On that note, Quinn’s brother and New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes only stirred the pot with his bold confession as the 2025-26 NHL season approaches.

Fortunately for the Canucks, Quinn isn’t throwing the towel just yet. At the very least, the star blueliner is giving the team another chance in the upcoming NHL season. Now, it’s up to the rest of the squad in Vancouver to play like the future of their best player is hanging on it.

In the meantime, brothers Jack and Luke Hughes will continue to play the agent role and feather their own nest back in Newark with the Devils. As it stands, it seems far easier for one brother to join the other two in New Jersey than for the duo to head west and reunite with the eldest in Vancouver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing to be worried about

Luckily for the Canucks, Quinn de-escalated the situation with an honest admission on Jack’s statement, which had put Elias Pettersson and the Canucks on notice. Hughes isn’t thinking about a trade out of Vancity just yet.

Jack Hughes at Prudential Center on October 4, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement

“I mean, he’s my brother. What’s he supposed to say, first of all? Like, ‘I don’t want to play with him,’ you know? I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He’s on a different team,” Hughes admitted, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Elias Pettersson reveals two-word message after Brock Boeser re-signed with Canucks after rocky season

Don’t rule it out, though

While Quinn brought relative calm with his words, it’s no secret he’d love to play alongside his siblings sometime in the NHL. If the Canucks can’t step out of their dramatic ways and disappointing results, it could only be a matter of time before he finally has enough.

Advertisement

“Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course. I think if you guys have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts. I’m excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves Jersey, and he’s got stuff to do also.”

SurveyIf the Devils acquire Quinn Hughes, do they become Stanley Cup favorites? If the Devils acquire Quinn Hughes, do they become Stanley Cup favorites? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack and Luke get the chance to share the ice night in and night out in the NHL. Quinn, however, hasn’t been as fortunate. He and Jack were set to join forces during the 4 Nations Face Off, but an injury sidelined the blueliner and kept him from donning Team USA’s jersey alongside his brother. Moreover, watching the Tkachuk brothers live out their dream only fueled the Hughes trio’s desire to fulfill their own.