NHL News: Jack Hughes puts Elias Pettersson’s Canucks on notice with bold Quinn Hughes admission

As if Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks haven’t had enough drama. Jack Hughes just cracked open a door many thought was shut. The New Jersey Devils star dropped a blunt comment about possibly playing with his brother, Quinn Hughes—and alarms have gone off in Vancity.

It’s no secret the Hughes’ brothers dream of playing together in the NHL. Luke and Jack got to live out their dream as they share the ice for the Devils. However, Quinn is in the opposite coast of the continent with Pettersson and company in Vancouver.

Moreover, the sibling duo in Newark enjoys a much more relaxed daily routine, while drama in Vancouver feels endless. As a result, the buzz around Quinn possibly requesting a trade remains impossible to tone down.

Too good to resist

Brother Jack chiming in with a powerful message doesn’t help ease the tension in British Columbia, where fans remain anxious to see the Canucks hoist their first Stanley Cup.

Jack Hughes at Prudential Center on October 4, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

“This is the headline question, you know? Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I’d love to play with him,” Jack Hughes said, per Pierre LeBrun. “And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point.”

The math behind it

While the prospect of a family reunion in Newark—or anywhere else in the NHL—is one that excites fans across the league, there are some tough hurdles that must be cleared first. Chief among them is the fact Quinn has two seasons left on his six-year, $47.10 million extension with the Canucks.

Shockingly enough, Hughes’ deal in Vancouver doesn’t boast any sort of job security. His extension doesn’t include any sort of restriction on potential moves around the league. Of course, the Canucks have no desire of shipping one of the best blueliners in the NHL away, so it doesn’t really make a difference. If a trade occurs, it will purely because the 25-year-old defenseman requests one.

As things stand, if the Devils come knocking with a tempting offer to join his brothers in the Tri-State area—and the Canucks aren’t showing many signs of hope—it could be too much for Hughes to resist.