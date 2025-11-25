The Detroit Red Wings left Prudential Center frustrated after falling 4–3 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night, a game in which Detroit generated a late push but could not complete the comeback. Despite the spirited third-period surge, the night ultimately highlighted several recurring issues for the Red Wings during this stretch of inconsistent play.

In assessing the loss, head coach Todd McLellan delivered a candid admission about the type of goals his team allowed, emphasizing how such breakdowns continue to put Detroit in compromising positions.

McLellan’s remarks came after the Devils capitalized on two quick strikes late in the first period, swinging momentum in a game that had been tightly contested to that point.

“It’s going to happen sometimes, but it’s how you give them up,” McLellan said postgame, according to NHL.com. “The freebies, they’re killers at the end of the night. If a team really earns it and has done what it needs to do, you have to live with that and move on.”

Red Wings’ push falls short

Although the Red Wings trailed entering the third, they delivered one of their most aggressive closing frames of the season. Detroit outshot the Devils 13–5, with Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane and J.T. Compher generating multiple high-danger opportunities that forced Jacob Markstrom into several crucial stops.

Larkin’s goal midway through the third period brought Detroit within one, shifting momentum decisively in their favor. However, the Red Wings were unable to convert the tying chance, with Markstrom denying Kane twice in the final seconds as Detroit pressed with urgency.

Defensive lapses remain a concern for Detroit

While Detroit proved once again it can generate offense against top-tier teams, McLellan’s postgame remarks underscored an ongoing issue: preventable goals continue to put the Red Wings in difficult positions. The late first-period collapses in coverage were the type of moments McLellan has warned against throughout the season.

