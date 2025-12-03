NHL News: Red Wings’ Todd McLellan reveals key factors after ending four-game skid vs Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings, under coach Todd McLellan, finally found their footing on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins. After a challenging stretch, Detroit showcased resilience and execution that gave fans hope for the second half of the season.

Moritz Seider led the charge with a goal and two assists, while Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each contributed a goal and an assist. Veteran goaltender John Gibson made 34 saves to halt a seven-start winless stretch (0-5-1), cementing a performance the team desperately needed.

“That was a real roller coaster of a game for a goaltender,” Red Wings coach McLellan said, according to NHL.com. “It wasn’t easy, but [Gibson] got us a win. That has to be good for his confidence.”

How did Detroit adjust to beat Boston?

The Red Wings opened the scoring early, with James van Riemsdyk finding the net at 6:52 of the first period. Seider followed with a point shot that slipped through traffic, making it 2-0 by the end of the opening frame. Detroit maintained control despite Boston’s attempts to respond, including Alex Steeves’ first-period goal.

DeBrincat’s second-period strike pushed the lead to 3-0 before Jonathan Aspirot and Steeves narrowed the gap. Gibson made critical saves late in the frame, helping Detroit preserve its advantage. Lucas Raymond’s power-play goal early in the third period gave the Red Wings a 5-2 cushion, ultimately holding off a late Boston push.

Bruins’ struggles in the rematch

The Bruins’ offense was led by Steeves, who scored twice, while Hampus Lindholm and Morgan Geekie added multiple assists. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman allowed five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo in relief.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm admitted his team’s start hurt their chances. “It just wasn’t sharp in the first period,” Sturm said, noting that Swayman had faced difficult defensive coverage.