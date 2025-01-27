NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan drops confident statement to Patrick Kane, rest of the team

Don’t count the Detroit Red Wings out just yet. Detroit remains in contention during the 2024-25 NHL season, and fans in Motor City are holding on to hope for a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth. Since Todd McLellan’s hiring as head coach, the Red Wings have showcased a completely different identity, one that has fans excited about the future. Amid the playoff push, McLellan made a bold statement about the team, delivering a special message to veterans on the roster, including Patrick Kane.

Detroit has now won two consecutive games against divisional opponents, the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, reigniting hope for a postseason push. However, to truly have a horse in the race, the Red Wings must demonstrate consistency.

McLellan knows this, which is why his statements are often direct and stern, ensuring players understand they are still far from where they could—and, based on expectations, should—be.

Regardless, the Red Wings are headed in the right direction, and as they set for a dogfight in the Eastern Conference, the head coach understands it’s ‘Detroit vs everybody’, as it always has, and always will be. Following the 2-0 win over Tampa, McLellan sent Kane and the rest of the team a strong message.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings skates during a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on November 16, 2024.

“The youth that’s here and I think the youth that’s coming. I think it’s a bright future,” McLellan said, per M Live. “Patience is going to have to be part of it so that they can continue to develop. And then there’s some real good veterans that provide leadership. Real good leaders. I like the group.”

Kane is placed on IR

Though McLellan praised Kane and the rest of veteran leaders in the locker room, 36-year-old Showtime has been dealing with an upper-body injury since January 19’s matchup with the Dallas Stars.

After being considered day-to-day, Kane was eventually placed on IR on January 27, but making the decision retroactive to January 21st when the veteran winger exited the game against the San Jose Sharks in the final minutes due to his injury.