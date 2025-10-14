NHL News: Red Wings’ Todd McLellan makes tough admission despite back-to-back wins over Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a promising start in the 2025–26 season, but head coach Todd McLellan isn’t ready to celebrate just yet. On Monday afternoon, the Wings secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Auston Matthews’ Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks to a late game-winner from Mason Appleton with less than a minute remaining at Scotiabank Arena.

This win followed a dominant 6-3 triumph over Toronto on Saturday, giving Detroit two straight victories and a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the back-to-back wins, McLellan was candid about his team’s performance, stressing that there is still plenty of work to do.

Goaltender Cam Talbot was a key factor once again, stopping 38 of 40 shots and recording a sparkling .950 save percentage. Talbot’s steady play has provided the Wings with confidence as he and John Gibson form a reliable tandem between the pipes.

Is Detroit’s early success masking larger issues?

McLellan admitted his team was slower and less polished than the Maple Leafs, despite the win. “We weren’t near as good as we were the other night…They were a quicker, harder, faster team. We were the slower team,” he said, according to NHL.com. The Red Wings had to overcome giving up a two-goal lead, showcasing resilience even if their play wasn’t perfect.

The coach emphasized the importance of effort and perseverance over style. “Goaltending was huge, obviously…we gave up a two-goal lead; we didn’t quit. We didn’t look real polished, but we didn’t quit, and that’s a good sign,” McLellan added, highlighting the team’s fighting spirit.

Lucas Raymond’s status could impact Detroit’s next game

The Red Wings lost Lucas Raymond midway through the second period after a hit from Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev, forcing him to leave the game. Raymond, who assisted on Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal before exiting, is crucial to Detroit’s top line and remains a key contributor with two goals and an assist in three games.

McLellan provided no immediate update on Raymond’s condition. “We’ll have to get him home and evaluate him. We will know more tomorrow,” he said. The Wings hope their star forward can return for Wednesday night’s home game against the Florida Panthers, with puck drop just past 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.

