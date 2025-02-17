The brother-duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk has completely taken over the NHL‘s Four Nations Face-Off. After the big 3-1 win over Canada, Team USA had its celebration put on stand-by as Matthew Tkachuk was unable to play the game. Ahead of the Championship Game, Brady issued an eye-opening comment on his brother’s injury.

The Tkachuk brothers have combined for 5 points through the first two games of the NHL‘s international contest. Along with their spectacular participation on the scoreboard for the red, white, and blue, the two have grabbed the spotlight with their unparalleled, gritty and hard-hitting style.

During the Americans clash with their neighbors from the North, Matthew and Brady kickstarted the action with intense fistfights in the opening seconds of the game. The brothers set the tone early, and the United States would build off of it, en route to the 3-1 triumph.

Matthew, however, paid the price for the intense duel with Team Canada, and was physically unable to return to the ice late in the third period. Due to his injury, the older Tkachuk brother won’t dress for Team USA during their matchup with Sweden in the last game of Round Robin.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators talk during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

However, Brady spoke about his brother’s status, and dropped a big statement on whether he’ll be available on Thursday’s decisive game at TD Garden.

“He’ll be good to go for Thursday,” Brady Tkachuk said, via The Athletic. “Smart for him to rest up, knowing we’re already in for Thursday. He’ll be good to go.”

More than a game of hockey

Tension could be cut with a knife when Canada and USA met on the ice at Bell Centre, as both teams knew what was at stake. After the USA’s victory, the visiting team clinched its spot in the Final, which will be held on American soil on February 20.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates after Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

Both sides left it all on the ice, with players willing to answer the bell for their teammates. Team Canada forward Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves against Matthew Tkachuk, and held his ground in what many believed to be an unfair matchup with the Florida Panthers’ star.

“Just trying to get some energy in the building, [Tkachuk] asked and I’m not backing down from him,” Hagel stated, with a dig at Tkachuk during an interview on Sportsnet. “I think me and him have a pretty good history, just going back and forth throughout the season…Long time coming.”