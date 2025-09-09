Sidney Crosby is undoubtedly a star for the Pittsburgh Penguins and a central figure if the team hopes to improve its performance in the 2025-26 NHL season. Meanwhile, as rumors about his future begin to circulate, his agent Pat Brisson has delivered a statement that could cause a stir among fans and across the league.

The Penguins have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons, creating doubts within key parts of the roster. Pittsburgh needs to change its reality, and to do so, it must rely on Crosby as its cornerstone.

Questioning Crosby’s future is effectively undermining the Penguins’ hopes of making a deep run next season. Far from being a casual rumor, it was Brisson himself who shook things up by saying that Crosby leaving the franchise is a possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there really a chance we see Sidney Crosby leave Pittsburgh?

Crosby’s agent said that anything could happen regarding the veteran forward’s future with the Penguins. “Let’s put it this way. It’s always a possibility, you know?,” Brisson said about Sid’s future, according to Bleacher Report and Pierre LeBrun.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Advertisement

Brisson compared the situation to that of NFL star Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “If the team keeps missing the playoffs, it’s understandable that questions about his future arise,” added the Penguins star’s agent.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Former Penguins winger chooses Avalanche star’s deal over Connor McDavid’s as best of the last decade

What does Crosby want?

Crosby has expressed his desire to remain a key player for the Penguins for life, even though Brisson left the door open for the possibility of a team change. For now, it seems like a statement aimed at putting pressure on the franchise to adjust its plans and compete for glory.