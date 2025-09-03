NHL News: Former Penguins winger chooses Avalanche star’s deal over Connor McDavid’s as best of the last decade

Nathan MacKinnon’s career has been nothing short of spectacular, and former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Paul Bissonnette isn’t shy about giving credit where it’s due. Known for his candid takes on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast and as an insider for NHL on TNT, Bissonnette recently highlighted one of the most impactful contracts of the last decade — and it’s not Connor McDavid’s $100 million deal.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Bissonnette broke down why MacKinnon’s contract, signed after his entry-level deal, stands out. While McDavid’s mega-extension grabbed headlines, Bissonnette argued that MacKinnon’s seven-year, $44.1 million deal was a rare win for both player and team.

“It’s one of the greatest contracts ever signed for a team,” Bissonnette said. “He signed that deal where I want to say he had 50-60 points, and I think he was making $6.2 million, or making $5.9 million. And he was Nathan MacKinnon. So that was one of the greatest ones I can remember over the last 10 years.”

Why Nathan MacKinnon’s deal was a game-changer

After completing his three-year entry-level deal, the Avalanche extended the forward with a seven-year, $44.1 million contract, carrying a $6.3 million cap hit. The Avalanche structured MacKinnon’s contract in a way that allowed him to develop while providing tremendous value to the team.

From team-friendly contract to NHL superstar

Following his breakout years, MacKinnon’s subsequent eight-year, $100.8 million extension set a new standard, carrying the largest salary cap hit in NHL history at $12.6 million. Bissonnette’s praise underscores how the Avalanche were able to secure a superstar at a time when team-friendly contracts of this magnitude are increasingly rare.

With MacKinnon now entrenched as one of the NHL’s top talents, his career trajectory serves as a benchmark for evaluating player contracts and their long-term value to a franchise.

