NHL News: Sidney Crosby’s Penguins and Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks reportedly in the mix to help out Canadiens big time

It’s no secret the Montreal Canadiens are in search of a trade partner in the NHL. On that note, a report hints Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks could make lots of sense. Still, the Habs must make it worthwhile for the two franchises.

September 1 finally arrived, and with it, Carey Price received his $5.5 million signing bonus. His contract still carries a $10.5 million cap hit, but only $2 million count as his actual salary. The Canadiens must move on from this deal to get back under the salary cap. However, other NHL clubs could make use of Price’s rights just to reach the cap floor.

On that note, neither Crosby’s Penguins nor Bedard’s Blackhawks are currently below the cap floor. Yet, with both teams expected to be a few years away from truly competing, they could trade for Price’s contract, providing a financial cushion in case they move other expensive pieces during the NHL season.

Trade partners

Such an idea was presented by Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont, who stated Chicago has plenty of cap space, and so does Pittsburgh, as neither franchise is expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of course anything can happen in the NHL, but it does feel the Blackhawks and Penguins shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024.

“Beyond helping the teams reach the cap floor, the Habs may have to sweeten the pot by adding a mediocre draft pick to the mix” Dumont explained. “[It’s] a fair price considering the improved financial flexibility that would result from the inevitable Carey Price trade.”

More obvious choices

The Penguins and Blackhawks could be useful in helping out the Canadiens. Still, there are other options—perhaps even more feasible ones all across the NHL landscape. At the moment, Montreal isn’t taking any destination off the table, and all is pretty much in play.

“As it stands, both the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks are below the cap, making them logical trade partners for the Canadiens,” Dumont addressed on his article, via Montreal Hockey Now.

Whatever route the Habs decide to go down, it feels imminent Price’s contract will be moved before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. Needless to say, no trade will ever take away Price’s impact and legacy in Quebec’s Metropolis.