NHL News: Canadiens receive injury update after Noah Dobson exits preseason game vs Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson left Thursday’s preseason matchup against Toronto Maple Leafs —led by Auston Matthews— before the third period and did not return, raising concerns about his availability as the regular season approaches. The 25-year-old had logged 15:16 over the first two periods with a minus-1 rating, as the Leafs held a 5-2 lead at the time of his exit. Toronto went on to secure a 7–2 victory.

TSN reporter Kenzie Lalonde confirmed after the game that both Dobson and defenseman Kaiden Guhle are considered day-to-day with groin injuries. Montreal acquired Dobson from the New York Islanders prior to the 2025 NHL Draft, sending forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the deal. The Canadiens immediately locked him into an eight-year, $76 million contract with a $9.5 million cap hit.

Dobson has consistently been a key contributor at both ends of the ice. Last season with the Islanders, he posted 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games, averaging 23:16 of ice time. During the 2023-24 campaign, he set a career high with 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games.

How significant is Dobson’s injury for Montreal?

Dobson’s exit is compounded by the absence of David Reinbacher, who also left the game in the third period and did not return. The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman, drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in 2023, had missed the first four months of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury sustained in the preseason. Reinbacher skated 17:40 before leaving, and his status remains under evaluation.

With Montreal aiming to build on last season’s playoff appearance—their first since 2021—the health of top defensemen like Dobson and Reinbacher will be crucial. The Canadiens are looking to take the next step as a franchise, but key injuries during preseason games could force early adjustments.

