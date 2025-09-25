NHL News: Alex Tuch, Sabres reportedly want extension, but contract talks still far apart due to key reason

The Buffalo Sabres and forward Alex Tuch are aligned on one point: both want a long-term contract. But as the new season approaches, the path to an agreement appears anything but smooth. After a strong 2024-25 campaign, Tuch is one of the team’s key pieces, making the stakes for both sides particularly high.

Tuch, 29, enters the final year of a seven-year, $33.25 million deal, and his performance has only reinforced his value. The 2024-25 season saw him match his career-high with 36 goals and add 31 assists, finishing with a team-best plus-16. Despite those numbers, the negotiations are complex, with league-wide salary cap considerations and comparable player contracts affecting the conversation.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, while both Tuch and the Sabres want a deal, they “aren’t in the same ballpark” in terms of expectations.

How far apart are Tuch and the Sabres on a contract?

LeBrun notes that Tuch’s camp likely sees a double-digit average annual value (AAV) as reasonable in the current NHL market, especially with top-tier pending free agents like Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and Jack Eichel still navigating extensions.

Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres’ current contract talks show both sides remain far apart. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I think [Tuch’s contract] gets done eventually. But I don’t think it’s imminent,” LeBrun writes, pointing out that market benchmarks will likely help both sides align in the coming months.

What could accelerate the extension process?

A signing for other top free agents, such as Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, may provide clarity for the Sabres and Tuch, giving both sides a clearer sense of comparable deals. With time still available, LeBrun believes there is plenty of opportunity to reach an agreement before Tuch hits free agency.

Tuch’s production over nine NHL seasons — 167 goals and 215 assists for 382 points in 536 games — underscores why the Sabres are motivated to secure his future. As a two-time 30-goal scorer, his contributions remain critical to Buffalo’s offensive core.

