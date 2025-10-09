NHL News: Wild reportedly ‘had no choice’ but to overpay Kirill Kaprizov in stunning $136M contract deal

The Minnesota Wild have taken the spotlight across the NHL after officially signing Kirill Kaprizov to a record-breaking eight-year, $136 million contract. The massive deal, carrying a $17 million cap hit, makes Kaprizov the highest-paid player in the league, ahead of superstars like Connor McDavid and Kyle Connor.

The signing has sparked strong debate among fans and analysts alike. Some view it as a bold move to secure Minnesota’s franchise cornerstone, while others question whether the organization had gone too far in their financial commitment.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Wild’s front office had little room for negotiation. “The Wild had no choice but to overpay,” LeBrun wrote. “I’m sure they wish Kaprizov would have taken more of a team-first attitude like McDavid did. It probably will be awkward at times in that dressing room for Kaprizov to look Matt Boldy in the eye and know he’s making $10 million more per year than him starting next season.”

Why did the Wild agree to such a massive deal?

LeBrun also noted that Minnesota’s ability to justify Kaprizov’s contract lies in the structure of their core roster, already locked into manageable long-term deals. Matt Boldy ($7M AAV through 2030), Joel Eriksson Ek ($5.25M through 2029), Marco Rossi ($5M through 2028), Brock Faber ($8.5M through 2033), and Filip Gustavsson ($6.8M through 2031) all remain key pieces at stable costs.

Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Wild celebrates his power-play goal with teammates. David Berding/Getty Images

That balance allows the Wild to invest heavily in their offensive leader without destabilizing the team’s salary framework.

Can Kaprizov live up to being the NHL’s highest-paid player?

The 27-year-old forward now carries the weight of expectation. Despite injuries limiting him to 41 games last season, Kaprizov managed 25 goals and 56 points, showing flashes of MVP-level dominance before suffering a lower-body setback.

He returned strong in the postseason, adding five goals and nine points in six games against the Vegas Golden Knights, though Minnesota ultimately fell short. Still, GM Bill Guerin reportedly has no regrets over the deal, confident that Kaprizov’s skill, consistency, and leadership make him worth every dollar as the Wild continue their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

