NHL News: NY Rangers’ top prospect faces uncertain role after confusing comments from coach Mike Sullivan

Gabe Perreault has made an immediate impression in the New York Rangers preseason, scoring in back-to-back games and showing the skill that made him a top-30 pick in the 2023 Draft. The 20-year-old winger has demonstrated sharp hockey IQ, even in limited NHL action last season, and is looking to carve out a larger role this year.

The Rangers’ roster has depth at forward, with Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, and Will Cuylle appearing set for top-six duties. This depth, coupled with Perreault’s youth, has contributed to uncertainty about where he will begin the season.

After Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, coach Mike Sullivan offered a statement that left his team’s plans unclear. “I don’t think he needs to be a top-six player,” Sullivan said, according to New York Post reporter Mollie Walker.

He added: “I think it’s important that he gets minutes and that he plays for his overall development, which would in turn be best for the New York Rangers. Whether that takes place in New York or in Hartford is yet to be determined.”

Gabe Perreault #94 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils in a preseason game. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Could Perreault start in the AHL?

Perreault, drafted 23rd overall in 2023, had standout performances with the USNTDP and Boston College, breaking points records and winning two gold medals with Team USA. Playing in the AHL would allow him consistent ice time and continued development, while his entry-level contract provides the flexibility to move him between leagues.

What needs to improve for NHL readiness?

This preseason, Perreault has focused on adding muscle mass and improving his skating to handle the pace and physicality of the NHL. Even with NHL experience under his belt, adapting to the elite level will be critical if he is to earn a permanent roster spot.

As the regular season begins on October 7, the Rangers will evaluate Perreault’s progress in training camp and preseason games. The young forward could be an impactful call-up by midseason, depending on team needs and performance.

