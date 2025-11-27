NHL News: Connor Bedard issues sincere statement to Jeff Blashill, Blackhawks after OT loss to Wild

Connor Bedard put up a two-point performance but it wasn’t enough. The Chicago Blackhawks fell in overtime to the Minnesota Wild by a final score of 4-3. After suffering their fourth straight loss in the 2025-26 NHL season, the young star on the team delivered a strong message to head coach Jeff Blashill and company.

Growing up is never easy. There are several pains that come with it. For Bedard and the Blackhawks, the story isn’t any different. Chicago boasts the third-youngest roster in the NHL—per Elite Prospects—and the squad’s inexperience has shown time and again in the 2025-26 campaign. After yet another narrow-margin loss to a red-hot team like Minnesota, Bedard made his frustration visible with a blunt comment.

“It [stinks],” Bedard admitted postgame per NHL.com. “I thought we played a pretty good game, but just little mistakes that we’ll clean up. Overall, I thought there were a lot of positives to take away. But in the end, obviously you’ve got to come out with the two [points].”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedard and Blackhawks are struggling to put games away

The Blackhawks are falling victim to a double-edged sword. In many ways, how they view their season comes down to whether they look at the glass half full or half empty. On the one hand, they have held their ground against some of the most intimidating contenders in the league.

Jeff Blashill of the Chicago Blackhawks

Advertisement

On the other hand, though, the Hawks have had no luck closing out games. Luck tends to favor the other side, as Chicago seems to lose almost exclusively in one-goal games. It’s all part of being a rebuilding team in the NHL. The Blackhawks are still wet behind the ears. Most seem to have made their peace with this fact, as it’s all part of the learning process.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

However, with Bedard registering the best numbers of his career (33 points through 23 games) and looking for a seat at the grown man’s table, the constant heartbreaking losses are taking a toll on him. Far from giving up, the former first overall pick is determined to keep the Hawks afloat in the current best division in all of the NHL: the Central Division.

Advertisement

Blashill admits this game serves as a lesson

No player ever enters the NHL in hopes of learning. If they were after that, then most would opt to stay in college. However, whether they are enrolling in these classes willingly or not, the league is quick to teach youngsters what it takes to win. On that note, even Blashill admitted the loss to the Wild—who have now won six games in a row—serves that purpose.

Connor Bedard at the TD Garden on October 9, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, it’s tough. You’re going to win that game more than not but it’s part of the learning process for us,” Blashill commented after the overtime defeat at home, via NHL.com. “I thought there were times throughout the year we did a good job of either coming back or winning those close games.

“Now, we’ve given up a couple of leads here in the last few games. I’m glad we’re in that spot, but part of the learning process is to find a way to make sure there’s no way to lose that game. We played too good to lose it. That’s what we’re trying to figure out here.”

Advertisement

Blashill made sure to remind Bedard and company that he is getting tired of being taught lessons. Now, the Hawks must find ways to be in charge of class from time to time. If there is something Blashill knows by heart, it’s that the student can always surpass the master.

Advertisement

SurveyHow many points will Bedard finish the 2025-26 season with? How many points will Bedard finish the 2025-26 season with? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE