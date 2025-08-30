NHL News: Wild reportedly ready to prepare record offer to secure Kirill Kaprizov long-term

The Minnesota Wild are seeing new developments regarding the future of their star forward, Kirill Kaprizov. Uncertainty had taken hold within the franchise, but there appears to be a new breakthrough that brings optimism in St. Paul, especially with the long-term future in mind.

Kaprizov has been the face of the franchise since his arrival in the NHL and continues to be a game-changing player thanks to his offensive skills and leadership. The Wild know that their competitiveness in the Central Division heavily depends on keeping him.

There is a favorable precedent for the Wild, and it involves center Marco Rossi, who agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension, signed on August 22, 2025. This deal ended months of speculation about his future and serves as a strong precedent for navigating Kaprizov’s situation.

The Wild’s potential offer for Kaprizov

According to NHL insider Michael Russo in the Worst Seats in the House, the Wild have reportedly put a massive contract extension on the table for Kaprizov, which could reach $16 million per year over eight years. Such a deal would not only make him one of the highest-paid players in the league but also demonstrate how much Minnesota values Kaprizov as the centerpiece of their future.

If this reported massive offer comes to fruition, the Wild would not only secure their top scorer for the next decade but also send a clear message of intent heading into the 2025–26 NHL season.

An elite NHL contract

The potential $128 million contract would place Kaprizov among the league’s highest-paid stars, with figures comparable to the earnings of Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. For Minnesota, locking in their Russian sensation could prevent any speculation about his future, especially with rival teams always watching elite talent closely.