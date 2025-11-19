NHL unveils NY Rangers, Florida Panthers jerseys for 2026 Winter Classic in Miami

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers unveiled their jerseys for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, set for Jan. 2 at loanDepot Park in Miami. Senior creative director Dom Fillion emphasized the importance of blending history and nostalgia into the designs, reflecting the tradition of one of the league’s marquee events.

“It’s very nostalgia-driven,” Fillion told NHL.com, noting the significance of the Winter Classic, which first took place in 2008. The jerseys aim to honor the event’s long-standing history while highlighting each franchise’s unique identity.

For the Panthers, Fillion reimagined the “leaping panther” logo, giving it a vintage 1920s–1930s look with felt and chain stitching. He worked closely with the Viola family, owners of the Panthers, to ensure the redesign felt authentic and in line with the team’s identity.

The Rangers jersey, by contrast, is an evolution of the team’s Centennial design. The white Winter Classic sweater features diagonal “New York” lettering on the front, a nod to the franchise’s traditional light jersey, while complementing the existing Centennial look.

How did the designs balance history and team identity?

Fillion explained that while the Panthers’ jersey was almost a creation from scratch, the Rangers’ look was a natural extension of their Centennial season attire.

When will fans be able to get the jerseys?

The Winter Classic jerseys and related merchandise are set to hit shelves Thursday. They will be available across the Fanatics network, at Panthers and Rangers team stores, and at the flagship NHL Shop in New York City.

“[The jerseys] both have [a] great narrative, and I think complementary together they’re going to look tremendous on the ice,” Fillion said. “The [Winter Classic] environment is always so magical. And it’s going to be a snow globe in South Florida and it’s going to be pretty amazing.”

